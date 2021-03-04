LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana is auctioning off a a rare flight of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon to one lucky winner.
The five Pappy bottles, which are valued at $17,000, will directly support families who travel to the Louisville Ronald McDonald House for medical care, according to a news release.
The flight includes Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year, 20 Year, 15 Year, Special Reserve 12 Year and Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year.
“This auction is a great opportunity for somebody to score big,” bourbon expert Fred Minnick said.
Out of 1,750 tickets, more than 800 were available of Thursday afternoon. To purchase a ticket, click here. The flight will be raffled at April 29 at 11 a.m.