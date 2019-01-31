LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A critical resource for Louisville's homeless is expanding its services.
Re:Center Ministries is adding 12 beds for homeless men. The beds will be available for up to 45 nights at a time.
Those who check-in will be able to take showers, do laundry, and sleep in a safe place.
Staff will also help each resident address the cause of their homelessness.
"Our ideal would be that someone comes into our life change, emergency style program, and that we can work with them for 45 days," said executive director Cory Bledsoe. "Hopefully it's taking the next step. Whether that's permanent support housing, whether that's independent housing, whether that's into our longer term life change recovery care."
The new beds will be available starting on Feb. 4.
A $160,000 grant made the expansion possible.
