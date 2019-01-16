LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A recall on potentially toxic dry dog food is being expanded to include another brand.
The Food and Drug Administration alerted dog owners in December about potentially toxic levels of vitamin D in several dog foods. Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but very high amounts can cause serious health problems, kidney failure or death.
The FDA now says some dog food made by Sunshine Mills under the brand name of Old Glory. The food was sold at Kroger and King Sooper stores.
Symptoms include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst and urination, and weight loss.
The recall affects several other brands including Kroger's Abound chicken and brown rice. There are several other brands affected including Nutrisca, Natural Life, Evolve, Sportsman's Pride, and others.
To view the complete list on the FDA website, CLICK HERE.
Pet owners are being told to stop feeding the dog food to their animals.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.