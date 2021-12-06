LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Michigan-based meat company recalled more than 230,000 pounds of product.
According to a news release, Alexander & Hornung, a business unit of Perdue Premium Meat Company, Inc., is recalling fully-cooked ham and pepperoni products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.
The announcement was made Sunday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
Click here to view a list of recalled products with associated dates.
To view the associated list of product labels, click here.
Thus far, there have been no reports of any adverse reactions due to the use of this product. However, according to the news release, food contaminated with the bacteria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and newborns.
"Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms," the news release states. "An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food."
Anyone who has purchased the recalled meat products is urged not to eat it, and to throw it away.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.
Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day by clicking here.