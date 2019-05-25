LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Ameican Red Cross is asking community members to roll up their sleeves and give blood in honor of military heroes.
On Memorial Day, the organization is hosting a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the West Wing of the Kentucky Fair and Expo Center, which is located at 937 Phillips Lane.
“Memorial Day is a good day to honor those military heroes who courageously died in active service to our country by giving blood to honor their memory and their sacrifice,” said Garry Allison, director of donor recruitment for the Red Cross River Valley Blood Services Region, in a release. "While there are many ways to observe the holiday, giving blood is one of the ways our country has historically shown support to military heroes since World War II. By honoring our fallen heroes with a blood donation you’ll also have a chance to be a hero to hospital patients in need.”
All donors will receive a free Red Cross t-shirt and free meal, while supplies last. All donors will also receive a $5 gift card to Amazon via email.
There is a $10 parking fee to enter the Expo Center, but donors will receive a refund sticker and be reimbursed when leaving through Gate 2.
Currently, the Red Cross is facing a "critical shortage" of type O blood.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.