LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is celebrating the Fourth of July holiday with the Stars, Stripes & Pints blood drive next week.
The drive is being held in the lobby at the KFC Yum! Center in downtown Louisville from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from July 5-7.
The Red Cross said it sees roughly a 21% decline in donations during the summer, which also decreases the blood supply.
The goal is to send 155 units to hospitals from the drive, but officials said only 36 donors have registered and it needs 265 more.
Donors will be given a Red Cross tote bag, one ticket to King's Island or other Cedar Fair Park while supplies last, and the chance to enter for other raffled prizes as a thank you.
For more information and to make an appointment, click here. Appointments can also be made on the Red Cross Donor App, available here on the App Store and here on Google Play, or by texting BLOODAPP to 90999.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.