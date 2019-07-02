LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is ready to reward blood donors at the Holiday Hero Blood Drive.
All blood types are needed at the Holiday Hero Blood Drive is July 9 -11 at Churchill Downs. The Red Cross will be on the 6th floor at Millionaire's Row from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Enter through the Clubhouse gate.
All donors at the annual event will get a free Stoker's Broaster chicken dinner and one free ticket to King's Island, while supplies last.
"During the summer, especially around holidays like Independence Day, blood donations often don't keep pace with patient needs," said Garry Allison, director of donor recruitment, American Red Cross River Valley Blood Services Region, in a release.
"Right now, just 3 out of every 100 people in the U.S donate blood, and that's not enough. The Holiday Hero blood drive is a great opportunity to encourage new, lapsed and regular donors to help boost the blood supply and ensure lifesaving blood does not go missing from hospital shelves."
While all blood types are needed, those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a "Power Red" donation. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact.
Walk-ins are welcome at the blood drive. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information.
Donor requirements:
- A blood donor card, driver's license or two other forms of identification
- Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law)
- Weigh at least 110 pounds
- Be in generally good health
For more information, go to RedCrossBlood.org.
