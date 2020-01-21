LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Red Cross says it's in desperate need of Type O blood.
The organization is urging donors of all blood types to give now to help restock blood supply, but it has a critical shortage of Type O blood.
The Red Cross currently has less than a three-day supply of Type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments.
Type O-positive blood is the most transfused type — it can be given to patients with any blood type, but just 7% of the U.S. has that type.
The organization has to collect nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations every day for patients who rely on blood to survive.
Anyone wishing to donate blood is urged to make an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor app or the Red Cross website here.
