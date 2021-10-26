LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The American Red Cross is continuing its call for donations as it experiences the lowest blood supply it's seen during this time of year in over a decade.
The Red Cross declared an emergency need for donors last month amid an ongoing emergency blood and platelet shortage nationwide that is "significantly impacted the nation's blood supply," according to a news release.
The nonprofit said "hospital demand remains strong" despite thousands of people rolling up their sleeves to donate across the country. In the coming weeks, the Red Cross said it needs at least 10,000 more donations each week to meet the demand as the holidays approach.
Prospective donors are being urged to schedule an appointment on the Red Cross website or phone app. You can also call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.
As an incentive, the Red Cross is offering donors a chance to win a trip for two to Hawaii. Those who donate blood between Nov. 1 and Nov. 12 will be automatically entered in the drawing, which includes round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations for nine nights, meals, a $1,000 gift card for expenses and on-trip transportation. Additionally, anyone who donates blood between Nov. 1 and Nov. 23 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email.
The Red Cross is hosting several blood drives across Kentuckiana in the coming weeks. You can also donate at any of the Red Cross donation centers. As the coronavirus pandemic continues, donors are being asked to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, inside any donation center and blood donation drive.
To schedule an appointment, click here. There are two donation centers in Louisville, one is located downtown at 520 East Chestnut Street. The other is located in east Louisville at 291 North Hubbards Lane. For a list of other donation centers, click here.
Below is a list of upcoming local drives:
Monday, Nov. 1:
- #LiveLikeMatt
- 415 East Eighth Street, New Albany, Indiana
- 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Southeast Christian Church - SouthWest
- 8301 St. Andrews Church Road, Louisville
- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- West Broadway Baptist Church
- 8420 Six Mile Lane, Louisville
- 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Zaxby's of Middletown
- 807 Blankenbaker Parkway, Louisville
- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 3:
- Fern Creek Fit Body Boot Camp
- 6764 Bardstown Road, Louisville
- 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - Eastern Parkway
- 1333 Eastern Parkway, Louisville
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Jefferson Mall
- 4801 Outer Loop, Louisville
- 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 4:
- HMI Cardinal
- 4795 Shepherdsville Road, Louisville
- 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 6:
- American Legion Post 42
- 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs, Indiana
- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 7:
- St. Michael Catholic Church
- 3705 Stone Lakes Drive, Louisville
- 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- St. Paul Catholic Church
- 6901 Dixie Highway, Louisville
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- First Christian Church
- 3209 Middle Road, Jeffersonville, Indiana
- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 8:
- Edwardsville United Methodist Church
- 4830 State Road 64, Georgetown, Indiana
- 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus, New Albany
- 809 East Main Street, New Albany, Indiana
- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 9:
- St. Andrew United Church of Christ
- 2608 Browns Lane, Louisville
- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Anchorage Covenant Parishes - Epiphany Catholic Church, Church of Epiphany
- 914 Old Harrods Creek Road, Louisville
- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 10:
- Henryville Community Church
- 115 North U.S. 31, Henryville, Indiana
- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 11:
- St. John Paul II Catholic Church
- 2605 West Saint Joe Road, Sellersburg, Indiana
- 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
- Grace Lutheran Church
- 1787 Klerner Lane, New Albany, Indiana
- 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13:
- First Christian Church
- 3209 Middle Road, Jeffersonville, Indiana
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 14:
- Our Lady of Lourdes
- 508 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville
- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 15:
- American Red Cross Center - Downtown Louisville
- 520 East Chestnut Street
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 16:
- Floyd County Family YMCA
- 33 State Street, New Albany, Indiana
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Indiana University Southeast
- 4201 Grant Line Road, New Albany, Indiana
- 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 17:
- Beechland Baptist Church
- 4613 Greenwood Road, Louisville
- 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 18:
- Fern Creek Fire Department
- 6200 Bardstown Road, Louisville
- 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 19:
- Kentucky Performing Arts
- 501 West Main Street, Louisville
- 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 20:
- Bardstown Road Presbyterian
- 1722 Bardstown Road, Louisville
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21:
- Holy Spirit Catholic Church
- 3345 Lexington Road, Louisville
- 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- St. Albert the Great
- 1395 Girard Drive, Louisville
- 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Trinity United Methodist Church
- 2796 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 22:
- Clark County Community Drive - Knights of Columbus
- 225 East Market Street, Jeffersonville, Indiana
- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Knights of Columbus - New Albany
- 809 East Main Street, New Albany, Indiana
- 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 23:
- Park Community Credit Union
- 2515 Blankenbaker Parkway, Louisville
- 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
- 5431 Johnsontown Road, Louisville
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
To find a blood drive near you, click here.
