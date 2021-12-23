LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As its blood supply continues to decline, the American Red Cross will host its annual Holiday Hero Donorama next week.
This is the 44th year the nonprofit has hosted the blood drive, which will be held Dec. 27-28 from noon to 7 p.m. in the ballroom at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Philips Lane in Louisville. Donors will be given a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt "while supplies last."
The organization said its blood supply is at "historically low levels" that continue to decline, which could force hospitals to delay care to patients needing blood.
Donations of all blood types are needed to make sure hospital shelves remain stocked, the Red Cross said.
Those unable to attend next week's donation event can download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit the Red Cross website by clicking here and entering the sponsor code HERO, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (733-2767) to schedule an appointment to donate.
Donors must have a blood donor card, driver's license or two other forms of ID when they check in.
For more information about donating blood, including age requirements and other restrictions, click here.
To find a blood drive near you, click here.
