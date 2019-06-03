LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registration for the Kentucky Derby Festival's 2020 marathon and mini-marathon is opening earlier than ever, as part of a celebration of National Running Day.
It opens at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 5. Participants who register within the first 24 hours will get $5 off the normal registration fee. That means registration for the mini-marathon will be $50 and registration for the marathon will be $60.
According to a news release from KDF, the first 500 to register will receive a free safety light armband. Everyone who registers during the first 24 hours will receive a 15 percent discount off shoes and running apparel from Swag Sports Shoes.
"On National Running Day, we're hitting the ground running for 2020," said Race Director Shanna Ward, in a statement. "It's the perfect opportunity for runners to get a great deal on registration prices and guarantee their spot in the 2020 race."
The mini and Marathon are scheduled for Saturday, April 25, 2020.
