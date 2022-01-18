LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registration is now open for the 2022 National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, but it is no longer required.
Registration was shifted from required to voluntary for the 56th annual show, though organizers are still recommending it.
"With less than 30 days until the nation's largest indoor farm equipment show, the decision to continue with voluntary registration removes any challenge accessing the show floor to network, experience seminars and conduct business," organizers said in a news release Tuesday.
Industry professionals from around the world get hands-on access to various technological advancements during the show.
The show, which is the largest indoor farm show in the country, was postponed in 2021 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The show runs from Feb. 16-19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Kentucky Expo Center.
For more information and to register, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.