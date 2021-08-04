LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation has opened registration for fall softball and kickball adult leagues.
Games will start in September at Camp Taylor Park, Petersburg Park and Seneca Park. Leagues are for men's softball, co-ed softball and co-ed kickball. You must be 18 or older to play.
The cost is between $35 and $50 per person or $300 and $450 for a team. There is also a Pride League for LGBTQ-friendly teams.
Registration closes Aug. 22 or when leagues are filled.
More information on available leagues and how to register is listed below. Online registration is preferred, but if you are looking to form a team you may also call 502-456-3261.
Fall Adult Softball Leagues
- WEDNESDAYS (6-10 p.m.)
- Sept. 8 - Oct. 27
- $450 per team/$50 individual
- THURSDAYS (6-10 p.m.)
- Sept. 9 - Oct. 28
- $450 per team/$50 individual
- TUESDAYS (6-10 p.m.)
- Sept. 7 - Oct. 26
- $400 per team/$45 individual
- THURSDAYS (6-10 p.m.)
- Sept. 9 - Oct. 28
- $400 per team/$45 individual
Fall Adult Kickball Leagues
- MONDAYS (6-10 p.m.)
- Sept. 13 - Nov. 1
- $300 per team/$35 individual
Fall Adult Softball League
Pride League - LGBTQ+ Friendly
- MONDAYS (6-10 p.m.)
- Sept. 13 - Nov. 1
- $400 per team/$45 individual
