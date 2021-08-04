wide_softball 2.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation has opened registration for fall softball and kickball adult leagues.

Games will start in September at Camp Taylor Park, Petersburg Park and Seneca Park. Leagues are for men's softball, co-ed softball and co-ed kickball. You must be 18 or older to play.

The cost is between $35 and $50 per person or $300 and $450 for a team. There is also a Pride League for LGBTQ-friendly teams.

Registration closes Aug. 22 or when leagues are filled.

More information on available leagues and how to register is listed below. Online registration is preferred, but if you are looking to form a team you may also call 502-456-3261.

Fall Adult Softball Leagues

Rules

League Roster

Men's C

Camp Taylor Memorial Park

4201 Lee Ave

  • WEDNESDAYS (6-10 p.m.)
  • Sept. 8 - Oct. 27
  • $450 per team/$50 individual

Men's D

Petersburg Park

5008 East Indian Trail

  • THURSDAYS (6-10 p.m.)
  • Sept. 9 - Oct. 28
  • $450 per team/$50 individual

Co-Ed

Seneca Park Field 4

3151 Pee Wee Reese Rd

  • TUESDAYS (6-10 p.m.)
  • Sept. 7 - Oct. 26
  • $400 per team/$45 individual

Co-Ed

Seneca Park Field 4

3151 Pee Wee Reese Rd

  • THURSDAYS (6-10 p.m.)
  • Sept. 9 - Oct. 28
  • $400 per team/$45 individual

Fall Adult Kickball Leagues

Co-Ed

Seneca Park Field 2

3151 Pee Wee Reese Rd

  • MONDAYS (6-10 p.m.)
  • Sept. 13 - Nov. 1
  • $300 per team/$35 individual

Fall Adult Softball League

Pride League - LGBTQ+ Friendly

Co-Ed

Seneca Park Field 4

3151 Pee Wee Reese Rd

  • MONDAYS (6-10 p.m.)
  • Sept. 13 - Nov. 1
  • $400 per team/$45 individual

