LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You have a chance to show off your athletic skills with Louisville Parks and Recreation's adult winter leagues.
Leagues offered to anyone 18 and over include men's basketball, women's volleyball and co-ed volleyball.
Registration ends Nov. 15 for volleyball and Jan. 2 for basketball.
Games will be held at the Cyril Allgeier Community Center at 4101 Cadillac Court, which is near the Louisville Zoo.
More information on available leagues and how to register is listed below. While online registration is preferred, people looking to form a team may also call (502) 456-3261.
2021 Winter Leagues:
Recreational Women’s Volleyball
$25 per Individual / $200 per Team
Thursdays beginning Dec. 2
Tuesdays beginning Nov. 30
Competitive Women’s Volleyball
$25 per Individual / $200 per Team
Tuesdays beginning Nov. 30
Thursdays beginning Dec. 2
$50 per Individual / $450 per Team
Beginning Jan. 27
Beginning Jan. 25
