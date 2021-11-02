wide_sports balls.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You have a chance to show off your athletic skills with Louisville Parks and Recreation's adult winter leagues.

Leagues offered to anyone 18 and over include men's basketball, women's volleyball and co-ed volleyball.

Registration ends Nov. 15 for volleyball and Jan. 2 for basketball.

Games will be held at the Cyril Allgeier Community Center at 4101 Cadillac Court, which is near the Louisville Zoo.

More information on available leagues and how to register is listed below. While online registration is preferred, people looking to form a team may also call (502) 456-3261.

2021 Winter Leagues: 

Recreational Women’s Volleyball

$25 per Individual / $200 per Team

Thursdays beginning Dec. 2

Recreational Co-Ed Volleyball

$25 per Individual / $200 per Team

Tuesdays beginning Nov. 30

Competitive Women’s Volleyball

$25 per Individual / $200 per Team

Tuesdays beginning Nov. 30

Competitive Co-Ed Volleyball

$25 per Individual / $200 per Team

Thursdays beginning Dec. 2

Thursday Men’s Basketball

$50 per Individual / $450 per Team

Beginning Jan. 27

Tuesday Men’s Basketball

$50 per Individual / $450 per Team

Beginning Jan. 25

