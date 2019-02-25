LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Clarksville Police Department is on the lookout for some new, pint-sized recruits.
The southern Indiana department just opened registration for its Junior Police Academy for kids ages five to 12.
Mini-police training camp activities include laser tag, K-9 demonstrations, inflatable obstacle courses and checking out police vehicles.
At the end of the challenges, children will be sworn in as Clarksville Junior officers.
The Academy costs $5 per child, and officials say there will be two sessions of the camp to allow as many kids as possible to participate.
The first session will be from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., while the second session will be held from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m., both starting on Saturday, April 6.
Children must be registered by March 29. Click here to register online or call 812-283-5313 to register.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.