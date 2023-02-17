LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hiring blitz for young people in Louisville started Friday.
Registration is now open for the city's SummerWorks program.
Companies like UPS, GE, and Humana hire people between the ages of 16 and 21 as summer employees.
In the last 12 years, the program has helped place nearly 8,000 people in jobs.
Applicants from low-income homes or those who face other barriers to success are prioritized for job matches.
For more information and to sign up, click here.
