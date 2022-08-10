LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Registration is now open for the Louisville Sports Commission's three fall running races.
"With a break in the heat, now is the perfect time to start training for a 5K and 8K and to ramp up training for a half marathon," said Karl F. Schmitt Jr., president and CEO of the Louisville Sports Commission.
Schmitt said the commission's fall races compliment the Kentucky Derby miniMarathon and Marathon races.
The Louisville Pure Tap 5K begins Sept. 10 at the Louisville Water Tower Park. Participants are asked to bring their old shoes to donate to WaterStep. Tickets can be bought here for $25.
The Norton Health 8K is scheduled to take place Oct 1 through the Parklands of Floyds Fork. Runners are encouraged to bring a new child's Halloween costume for Family Scholar House residents. Tickets can be bought here for $35.
Another race returning this year is the Urban Bourbon Half Marathon, a 13.1-mile course that showcases 200 years of bourbon heritage. Tickets are currently $85 for the half-marathon which takes place on Oct. 8.
