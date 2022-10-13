LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival's Tour de Lou is ready to roll into 2023.
KDF will mark the 10th year of the PNC Tour de Lou in 2023, which is scheduled for Sunday, April 16, 2023.
Registration for the annual cycling even will open up next Thursday, Oct. 20.
There are four distances for cyclists to choose from: 20 miles, 35 miles, 62.1 miles or the Family Adventure Ride.
Special discounts will be available for riders who sign up between Oct. 20 and Oct. 30.
Registration opens next Thursday on KDF's website, here.
