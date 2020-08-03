LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport opened up a new rental car facility as part of a major renovation project.
The facility is on Level 1 of the airport's parking garage.
The airport is in the midst of making $400 million worth of improvements inside and outside. The new rental car facility, along with additional airport parking are part of a $30 million dollar project.
Work has been ongoing for months, but airport officials say the car rental facility marks the first phase of the project.
Airport officials say that approximately half of passengers who arrive in Louisville are from out-of-town.
