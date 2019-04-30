LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Clerk's Office needs more poll workers for the May primary.
About 2,400 poll workers are needed at 623 precincts.
The Election Center is recruiting Republican and Independent election officers. The Democrat Election Officer positions have already been filled.
Poll workers will receive $40 for attending an Election Officer training session and $160 for working the polls on Election Day.
Requirements to become an Election Officer:
• Be registered to vote in Jefferson County.
• Have no changes in party affiliation within the last year.
• Attend a 2½ hour, paid training session.
• Work a full-day, 5:15 a.m.-7 p.m., on Election Day.
• Must provide own transportation.
• Work in the polling location assigned by the Board of Elections.
Kentucky's Primary Election is on May 21st.
Any Republicans or Independents who are interested should contact Jeff Pellman at 502-574-6211 at the Election Center. You can also call the Election Center directly at 502-574-6100.
Applications may be found online at the Jefferson County Clerk website at www.JeffersonCountyClerk.org.
