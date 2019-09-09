LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a neighborhood where violent crime is a frequent occurrence say they're ready for a change -- and on Monday night, they say they're going to walk the walk.
Louisville Metro Councilwoman Donna Purvis, who represents District 5, has organized her first community walk in the Shawnee neighborhood. The walk is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9, at the Portland Missionary Baptist Church at 3802 West Market Street. From there participants then will head south on South 38th Street.
Anyone who wants to take part can start at the church or join the walk as it moves through their neighborhood.
Purvis was prompted to organize the walk after a shooting took place just down the street from the church. Neighbors say they're eager for the violence to end.
During the community walk, Purvis and officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department will hit the streets to talk about crime prevention and how to contact the LMPD if needed.
But Purvis says she doesn't want to just talk and walk: she says she wants action, which is why she will be handing out "hot spot cards."
Residents who see something illegal happening can fill out the cards to report it. They can jot down descriptions of cars and license plate numbers, then mail them to Purvis' office, and from there, they will go to police.
She says it's all part of her effort to make her district safer.
"You would like to be able to sit in your living room, or on your porch and, you know, watch TV and watch the kids play," Purvis said. "And it's unfortunate you have to live in fear of, 'Am I going to get shot if I sit on my porch? Am I going to get shot if I sit in my living room?'"
Purvis hopes the walk will be the start of LMPD stepping up patrol on 38th Street.
