LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents who live near Fort Knox can expect to hear more noise than usual during the month of April.
The post announced on social media that throughout the month of April, troops will be firing "larger caliber weapons systems" as part of training exercises. Residents in and around Fort Knox should expect to hear "louder than normal blasts."
"Military training involving aircraft, maneuvers and weapons firing in the daytime and nighttime hours is an important aspect of maintaining critical capabilities and readiness of all units," a Facebook post stated. "This notice of larger caliber range activity is provided as a courtesy for residents of neighboring communities."
The post goes on to warn the public that increased noise and vibrations may be experienced during this time.
