LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new initiative aimed at helping Louisville address some of the city's challenges was introduced on Monday.
Mayor Greg Fischer and The Rockefeller Foundation's 100 Resilient Cities released Louisville's first "Resilience Strategy," which is titled "Resilient Louisville."
The initiative is meant to be a road map that will help city systems adapt and institutions adapt to 21st century challenges, as well as help the city's residents prepare for issues that are both expected and unexpected. The initiative includes goals that address the city's most pressing problems and seeks to build capacity with regards to residents and city systems.
Close to 3,000 people offered recommendations that helped shape the initiative. The initiative is being led by a steering committee of 38 people made up of leaders from Louisville's public, private, academic and non-profit sectors.
“City resilience is about making a city better, in both good times and bad, for the benefit of all its citizens. We are stronger and more resilient when we work together. This strategy sets out long-term objectives and immediate actions that residents, communities and organizations can take to build a Louisville that can continue to thrive,” Mayor Fischer said in a release.
Resilient Louisville is organized around four "visions," as well as 10 goals and 46 action steps.
The "visions" are:
- Embrace Lifelong Learning: Includes two goals that aim to ensure equitable education attainment for all residents; and to attract, retain and develop talent for the workforce of the future.
- Ensure a Safe and Healthy City: Includes three goals that seek to address the needs of Louisville’s most vulnerable populations; implement trauma-informed violence reduction strategies; and strengthen built and natural infrastructure to promote health and well-being.
- Build a Vibrant Economy and Place: Includes three goals that endeavor to ensure inclusive and equitable economic growth in historically marginalized communities; increase individual financial stability and opportunity for economic mobility; and build upon Louisville’s cultural assets.
- Maximize Innovation and Civic Engagement: Includes two goals that strive to cultivate social-change agents and foster greater community cohesion; and implement shared transparency and accountability measures with the community.
Louisville joins about 65 other cities globally, including Paris, New York and Bangkok, which have worked with 100 Resilient Cities to establish similar strategies, which they are working to implement.
Resilient Louisville will continue to be updated as action steps are added.
Click here to read the full Resilient Louisville strategy. You can find more about the initiative's development process by clicking here.
