LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As revenue rebounds from the pandemic, many Louisville restaurants are struggling to get more employees in the door.
Bearno’s Pizza on Dixie Highway in Shively is keeping up with sales and traffic, but a full staff to handle the type of business is becoming harder to scrape together.
Scott Hack, the owner and operator of this location, says he “never had a problem with staffing ever" until the last few months.
He says the Louisville-based chain needs two servers, two drivers, and they are also down six cooks, which Hack says is the "biggest problem."
“We'll pay them $15 an hour or pay more money — you see this all the time, and this is just random people on the internet talking,” Hack said. “But it’s not really about that. I can’t get them in the door to offer them any money.”
Bearno’s is hardly alone in that respect.
“A lot of people have new career paths, and this has been something for a lot of people to spend time and learn new things because they couldn’t go anywhere, said Hack, referring to quarantine.
“Young people are who you usually get in the restaurant business, and I just can’t get any young people to come in and apply. I’m convinced it’s unemployment."
To address this issue, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear last month asking that the administration consider phasing out Kentucky’s participation in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program (FPUC). It provides an additional $300 per week in benefits to unemployed workers eligible for unemployment insurance.
Some Louisvillians, like Kathy Pafundi, who have not received benefits are eager to return to the work force. Pafundi, who retired from Ford at the beginning of the pandemic, is turning 65 in July.
“If somebody’s looking for someone to work, I’m old, but I can move,” she said.
Pafundi worked at a restaurant as a teenager. She says if she were a teen today, she would not return to the restaurant industry anytime soon.
“Why would you go in and work for $3 an hour when you’re getting an extra 300 a week staying at home?” she said.
Meanwhile, other industries are recruiting employees by raising their pay.
LMPD, for instance, raised its standard pay to more than $25 an hour. Amazon increased its starting wage up to $18 an hour.
“Every place you go, you see a now hiring sign,” said Hack. “So, I don’t know the answer. It is a problem. It is a real problem.”
In the meantime, Hack says he’ll continue taking care of the employees he does have. He is also considering a "stay-on bonus," which is a bonus employees would see every month.
