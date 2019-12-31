LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a week after someone shot a bald eagle in Lawrence County, Indiana, conservation officials are offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible.
Indiana Conservation Officers believe the eagle was shot on or around Dec. 20. Now a $500 reward is being offered.
According to a news release, a Lawrence County animal control officer and employees of the Brown County Indiana Raptor Center were notified about the injured eagle in the area of White River near Dixie Highway on Dec. 20.
The eagle was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call the DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or the Turn in a Poacher, Inc. (TIP) hotline at 1-800-847-4367 (TIP-IDNR).
Officials say several people have asked about donating to the reward fund. Donations can be made by sending checks payable to Turn in a Poacher, Inc. to: ICO Central Dispatch Center, c/o Lt. Col. Terry Hyndman, 4850 South State Road 446, Bloomington, IN 47401.
Officials say the reward will be increased accordingly as donations are received.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.