NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A big Market Street project in New Albany is set to start on Monday.
According to a news release, the streetscape project is expected to improve traffic flow and enhance lighting and safety in the area of State and Market Streets. It will include more landscaping and outdoor seating areas.
On Monday, crews will be moving equipment used for the project to the bank parking lot at the corner of State and Market to prepare for work to begin; work in the median is tentatively scheduled to begin on Wednesday.
The project is part of a $5 million grant from the Horseshoe Foundation. The grant also included additions to the Ohio River Greenway and River Recreation Site, Loop Island Wetlands.
