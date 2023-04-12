LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event is being in held in Louisville to raise money for veterans, first responders and kids with special needs.
The Roll Call Foundation is holding its SuperHeroes 5K walk/run on Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event will be held at Broad Run Park at 11551 Bardstown Road.
According to a news release, the event will raise money for a number of efforts, including:
- Cart-driving lessons for people in wheelchairs.
- Sponsorships of three veterans for Honor Flights to U.S. Capitol. Each flight is about $600 per veteran.
- A new custom-made hockey sled for a 12-year-old born with Spina Bifida who is now an active sled hockey tournament all-star.
- A year's worth of care for "CHIEF MACK," the organization's registered therapy horse.
Ticket prices include an event shirt, a race medal, a race packet (with sponsor information), and a post-race celebration.
To purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.