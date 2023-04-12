Logo for The Roll Call Foundations' SuperHeroes 5K on April 15, 2023

The Roll Call Foundations' SuperHeroes 5K is scheduled to be held on April 15, 2023, at Broad Run Park at 11551 Bardstown Road. (Image courtesy: The Roll Call Foundation)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An event is being in held in Louisville to raise money for veterans, first responders and kids with special needs.

The Roll Call Foundation is holding its SuperHeroes 5K walk/run on Saturday, April 15, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event will be held at Broad Run Park at 11551 Bardstown Road.

According to a news release, the event will raise money for a number of efforts, including:

  • Cart-driving lessons for people in wheelchairs.
  • Sponsorships of three veterans for Honor Flights to U.S. Capitol. Each flight is about $600 per veteran.
  • A new custom-made hockey sled for a 12-year-old born with Spina Bifida who is now an active sled hockey tournament all-star.
  • A year's worth of care for "CHIEF MACK," the organization's registered therapy horse.

Ticket prices include an event shirt, a race medal, a race packet (with sponsor information), and a post-race celebration.

