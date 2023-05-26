LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Runners are being invited to sign up for the first Bats 5K at Louisville Slugger Field.
The Louisville Bats will host the race on Saturday, Aug. 26. Runners will start from the Witherspoon Plaza at the back of the baseball stadium, run through Butchertown and finish with a lap around Louisville Slugger Field.
Early bird entry fees are $35 through June 1. The entry fee is $45 through June 24, and the cost rises to $55 at packet pickup and on race day.
Race entry includes:
- Baseball cap with Buddy Bat embroidered on it
- Two dateless ticket vouchers sent when you register and good for any home game on the 2023 schedule
- Finisher medals
- Finish photography with Buddy Bat
Runners can also choose to participate in a virtual race.
Packet pickup is scheduled inside Louisville Slugger Field on Friday, Aug. 25 and race day on the back gate plaza starting at 7:00 a.m.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.