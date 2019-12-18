LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Connecting west Louisville residents to quality health care, the Russell Neighborhood Health Center held an open house Wednesday afternoon.
The center, located at 1425 W. Broadway, opened earlier in 2019 on the site of a former liquor store and strip mall and operates as a satellite clinic for the Park DuValle Community Health Center. Inside, you'll find a variety of medical and dental services for the surrounding community.
"The main thing we do here is we have medical services for adults and children," said Elizabeth Annhagan-Grigsby with the Park Duvall Community Health Center. "We have vaccines for children. We have an OB-GYN who is here at least one day a week."
A large percentage of the clinic's patients don't have insurance, and many are living in poverty.
