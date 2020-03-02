Smashing Pumpkins

Smashing Pumpkins. Photo courtesy louisvillepalace.com.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smashing Pumpkins will bring its Rock Invasion 2 tour to Louisville.

The alternative rock band, known most for its song, "1979," will play at The Louisville Palace on April 23 to kick off the nine-stop tour.

Smashing Pumpkins debuted in 1991, and its 1993 album Siamese Dream went 4x multi-platinum. Following that success, the band's 1995 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness went 10x multi-platinum.

The band has sold more than 30 million albums to date, according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at smashingpumpkins.com and louisvillepalace.com.

