LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smashing Pumpkins will bring its Rock Invasion 2 tour to Louisville.
The alternative rock band, known most for its song, "1979," will play at The Louisville Palace on April 23 to kick off the nine-stop tour.
Smashing Pumpkins debuted in 1991, and its 1993 album Siamese Dream went 4x multi-platinum. Following that success, the band's 1995 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness went 10x multi-platinum.
The band has sold more than 30 million albums to date, according to a news release.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at smashingpumpkins.com and louisvillepalace.com.
