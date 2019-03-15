LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Going out on the town for the St. Patrick's Day weekend? The Safe Ride KY coalition wants to make sure you get home safely.
That's why the organization is offering Kentucky and southern Indiana residents $20,000 worth of Lyft discounts to prevent impaired driving, according to a news release.
"Our goal is to change behaviors by encouraging people to plan ahead and make safe rides a part of their celebrations," said Eric Gregory, president of the Kentucky Distillers' Association, in a statement.
For more information on the discounts, CLICK HERE.
Last year, Safe Ride KY says it delivered 885 sober rides during the St. Patrick's Day weekend campaign.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.