LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army officially kicked off its annual Red Kettle Campaign and Angel Tree program Wednesday at 4th Street Live!.
This year, the Kentuckiana chapter hopes to raise $810,000 and help more than 9,000 children.
This holiday season, residents can donate using Apple Pay or Google Pay.
In addition to the cashless option, the Red Kettle Challenge offers a new twist to the traditional way of giving.
"If you can't go out there and ring a bell in the cold, we'll bring a whole kettle to you and your company that you can raise money," said Major Roy Williams of The Salvation Army. "We challenge you to raise $1,000 in that kettle. and you'll give it back to us, and we'll make sure it gets to the families."
Volunteers are still needed to ring bells.
Eighty Red Kettles will be set up throughout Louisville, along with 45 in southern Indiana.
