LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army is opening cooling centers in southern Indiana for people needing a reprieve from extreme heat.
The nonprofit will have cooling centers open on days when temperatures reach 90 degrees or more for the rest of the summer. There will be cold water and air conditioning at the centers.
Salvation Army has two locations open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Salvation Army, 2300 Green Valley Road, New Albany
- The Salvation Army Thrift Store, 528 Little League Blvd., Clarksville
For more information, call the Salvation Army at 812-944-1018 or click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.