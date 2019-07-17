CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Salvation Army has set up several cooling stations in southern Indiana because of the heat wave about to hit our region.
For the next several days, the Salvation Army in Clark, Harrison and Floyd counties are opening up so people can beat the heat. Here's a list of times for Thursday and Friday. Two of the three locations will also be open Saturday.
Clark County:
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20
Where: The Salvation Army Thrift Store (528 Little League Blvd. Clarksville, IN)
Harrison County:
When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20
Where: The Salvation Army Thrift Store (1345 Corydon Ramsey Rd. Corydon, IN)
Floyd County:
When: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19
Where: The Salvation Army Corps (2300 Green Valley Rd. New Albany, IN)
