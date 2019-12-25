LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Santa an and Indiana fire department save the day for an 8-year-old boy with autism.
Over the weekend, Tyler Burkhart was turned away from seeing Santa at the mall because he had a service dog.
When the Brownsburg Fire Department heard about it, they came to the rescue.
Instead of Santa and his reindeer, it was Santa and a big red fire truck spreading Christmas cheer.
Tyler, with his family in tow and his service dog, Ryan, all enjoyed the big surprise.
"Beyond happiness. I can't tell you how excited and happy this makes us," TYler's mom, Alyssa Burkhart, said.
Tyler was finally able to tell Santa what he wanted for Christmas this year.
"I want Legos and football cards. And Ryan loves socks. He loves to eat them," Tyler said.
Besides being surprised by Santa, Tyler loved being able to spray the fire hose down the street — something his mom says he'll be talking about for a long time.
