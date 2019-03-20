SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Scott County, Indiana is looking for someone to help protect the community.
The sheriff's department is looking for a new full-time deputy.
Applicants must be at least 21, and have a valid Indiana driver's license. Interested applicants must be able to complete required Indiana Law Enforcement Academy training and other required training as needed.
Those wanting to apply can get a Scott County Employment Application from the Scott County Auditor's Office between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The application process is open through March 29.
Sheriff Jerry Goodin has been cracking down on drugs in the county after an HIV outbreak and heroin epidemic in recent years.
