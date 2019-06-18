LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The green Scream Machine JetBoat and other water activities on the Ohio River are calling it quits.
The JetBoat, jet skis and fishing boats are all set to leave for Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
The captain of the JetBoat Tours said that there has been an overabundance of rain and not enough business. He also said he was promised another restaurant would be taking the place of Doc Cantinas, which is where the boats are docked.
That building still remains vacant.
The captain said all bookings will be refunded within the next two weeks.
