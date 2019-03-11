LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you're planning to travel outside of the U.S., you can make getting through security a lot easier by becoming a part of the trusted traveler program.
The Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is conducting interviews for those interesting in becoming part of the program April 15-19.
However, you have to apply for the program now, because you have to be pre-approved before your interview, which can take several weeks.
And all interviews have to be scheduled. No walk-ups are allowed.
For all the information you need before applying for the Trusted Traveler Program, click here.
