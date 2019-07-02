LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search continues for a man who was tossed overboard when the boat he was operating in the Ohio River capsized Monday evening.
Crews responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. reporting a boat taking on water with two people in distress near the McAlpine Locks and Dam. Louisville Fire & Rescue, Clarksville and New Albany all launched rescue boats.
Officials say that the boat entered a restricted area past the 2nd Street Bridge last night just after 6. Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Schreck says 26-year-old Donald Watson was operating the boat when its motor apparently malfunctioned.
That's when Watson and his 28-year-old passenger, Levell Washington of Jeffersonville, Indiana, were thrown overboard and swept through the McAlpine Locks and Dam.
Firefighters from Clarksville rescued Washington after he called for help on his cellphone while in the water, but Watson is still missing.
"His phone, he held on to it, stuck it in his pocket," Schreck said. "As they were sucked through the dam, miraculously his phone still worked. It was soaked. It still works to this day actually. He made another call as he was floating in the water, called 911 again and summoned help. Rescuers came and got him out."
Schreck says Watson was seen struggling to stay afloat before he vanished beneath the river's surface.
According to a news release from Indiana Department of Resources, Watson had recently purchased the boat and was operating it for the first time on the Ohio River before it capsized. Both men initially weren't wearing life jackets, officials say, but they were able to get them on just before the collision.
When he was rescued, Washington was clinging to his life jacket, which had been ripped off of him as he was swept through the gates of the dam.
"It's a poignant reminder to put them on," Schreck said. "With the holiday weekend coming up, and folks wanting to get out on the water. It's a tragedy, but at the same time I it's a lesson to be learned by everyone.... By his own admission -- we talked to him -- he wouldn't be here today if he didn't put that life jacket on."
Officials tell us Watson's life jacket was also ripped away as he was swept through the dam's gates.
Police and rescue crews from Clarksville, New Albany, Jeffersonville and Louisville are taking part in the search, which will continue until nightfall. We're told current conditions on the river won't allow dive teams to join the search.
