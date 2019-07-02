LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search for a missing boater in the Ohio River has resumed.
A distress call was made by 26-year-old Donnie Watson and one other person from a boat Monday night, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The call made around 6:30 p.m. reported a boat taking on water with two people in distress. Louisville Fire & Rescue, Clarksville and New Albany all launched rescue boats.
According to a news release, the boat crashed into the upper gates of the McAlpine Dam after its motor malfunctioned. Crews rescued one passenger who managed to jump from the boat, but were unable to find Watson before calling off the search late Monday night.
Indiana Conservation Officers along with several other agencies resumed the search early Tuesday morning.
According to the news release, Watson was operating the boat for the first time on the Ohio River. Both men initially weren't wearing life jackets, officials say, but they were able to get them on just before the collision.
Police and rescue crews from Clarksville, New Albany, Jeffersonville and Louisville are taking part in the search.
