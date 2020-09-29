LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ticket sales have launched for Louisville City FC's 2021 season, and fans are being encouraged to act quickly.
Initial payments toward season tickets are now being accepted, according to a news release.
The 2021 USL Championship season will be the team's second in the new Lynn Family Stadium in Butchertown.
"Demand is expected to be significant after season ticket sales soared to record highs earlier this year," officials said in a news release.
Officials said seating priority will be determined in order of initial payments placed.
"As we did for the inaugural season at Lynn Family Stadium, we will cap the number of season tickets available, so fans are encouraged to act quickly," LouCity FC Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Mitch Ried, said in a news release.
LouCity is expected to play at least 30 games in the 2021 season.
Season tickets start at $280.50 for "standing supporter zones" and $323 for chair back seats. Premium and club level season tickets are also available.
Initial payments of $50 are required to purchase season tickets. Click here to get yours. Tickets can also be purchased by calling (502) LOU-CITY or emailing tickets@loucity.com.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.