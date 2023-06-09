LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A section of KY 22 in Henry County will be closed for the next few weeks.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 22 (Bethlehem Road) will be closed at mile marker 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, June 12, to Friday, July 14.
Postal services and emergency services will have access to homes and business, but there will be no thru traffic on KY 22. According to the news release, crews will be shoring up a slope to prevent erosion from damaging the road.
Motorists should seek and alternate route, if in the area.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.