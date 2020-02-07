LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A section of the Louisville Loop in the Parklands is expected to remain closed for about three weeks.
The southern portion of Turkey Run Park, spanning from the Sky Meadow area to an area near the Brown-Forman Silo Center, was closed Friday morning. Crews will be using heavy equipment to replace a wooden bridge on the path.
Visitors will still be able to use the Louisville Loop on either side of the closure.
This is the second of three planned closures. In January, another section known as Trestle Point — between Beckley Creek Park and Pope Lick Park — was closed for three weeks.
