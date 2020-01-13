LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of the Louisville Loop trail in Pope Lick Park is now closed.
The section known as Trestle Point -- between Beckley Creek Park and Pope Lick Park -- closed Monday. Workers will be using heavy equipment to replace a wooden bridge along the path.
The work is expected to take about three weeks, depending on weather conditions.
Officials say Trestle Point is the first of three locations to close for major repairs.
The other locations and dates haven't been announced yet.
