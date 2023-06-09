LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keep cool this summer with a new fan.
The annual Fan Fair is happening on Saturday, June 10 at the Edison Center at 701 West Ormsby Avenue from 9 a.m. to noon.
People 60 years and older or individuals with documented physical disabilities can get a free fan. It is on a first come, first serve basis. More than 600 fans are expected to be distributed.
You must be a resident of Bullitt, Henry, Jefferson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer or Trimble counties in Kentucky and must show proof of age and address.
This event is sponsored by The Louisville Metro Office for Aging and Disabled Citizens (OADC) and the Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency (KIPDA). On information to donate a fan, click here.
