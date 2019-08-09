LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A septic service has withdrawn its request for a permit to install a sludge farm in Trimble County.
R & R Septic and Excavation Services had applied for land use permits to make a holding pond holding nearly 5 million gallons on 118 acres along Highway 421 North.
Neighbors packed a public meeting last month in the gymnasium at Bedford Elementary School. They expressed their concern that up to 15 tanker trucks a day could dump a food byproduct in the pond.
R & R still owns property near Bedford and could resubmit the requests at a later time.
