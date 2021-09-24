LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $5 million grant for Seven Counties Services will expand a variety of mental health and substance abuse services for adults and children in the Louisville area.
Officials with Seven Counties said the two-year grant will help the center provide services to 1,000 additional people.
The nonprofit will offer new and enhanced services in the areas of crisis care, mental health screenings, telehealth, addiction services for opioids and integrated services for the severely mentally ill.
Seven Counties Services President and CEO Abby Drane said the goal is to respond to clients within three hours before they need to be hospitalized.
"Expanding those services we'll help us decrease hospitalizations, increase access to care and provide our clients with community-based treatment and support," Drane said.
Seven Counties also plans to use the money to increase its staffing and expand telehealth services.
