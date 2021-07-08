LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunday hours are returning to several branches of the Louisville Free Public Library.
Library officials say Sunday hours at its Louisville branches were paused because of funding and staffing problems during the pandemic. Full funding for Sunday hours is included in the library's new budget.
Here are the eight branches with Sunday hours:
- The Main Library in downtown Louisville
- Bon Air
- Iroquois
- Northeast
- St. Matthews
- Shawnee
- South Central
- Southwest
Sunday hours at those branches will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
