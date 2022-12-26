LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several locations in the Louisville area will soon begin allowing residents to drop off Christmas trees for recycling.
Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, three sites will accept trees. They can be dropped off at the following locations:
- The East District Recycling center, 595 North Hubbards Lane.
- The Public Works Yard, 10500 Lower River Road (enter from Bethany Lane).
- The Waste Reduction Center, 636 Meriwether Avenue.
Remember to remove all ornaments and decorations from the trees before dropping them off.
The sites will be open from 9 to 5 Tuesdays through Saturdays.
