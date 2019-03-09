LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people are gearing up to take part in the second leg of Louisville's Triple Crown of Running.
The Rodes City 10K is happening on Saturday morning.
The race begins at 8 a.m. at East Broadway and 1st Street.
The following roads in Louisville will be closed for the race:
From 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.:
- Broadway from Brook Street to 2nd Street
From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.:
- Broadway from 5th Street to 2nd Street (5th Street will remain open on the northbound side)
From 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.:
- Broadway from Brook Street to Baxter Avenue
- Baxter Avenue from Jefferson Street to Breckenridge Street
- Cherokee Road from Baxter Avenue to Grinstead Drive
- Grinstead Drive from Cherokee Road to Lexington Road
- Lexington Road from Grinstead Drive to Liberty Street/East Chestnut Street
- Liberty Street from Lexington Road to East Chestnut Street
No parking is allowed in the following areas until 11:30 a.m.:
- Broadway from 5th Street to Baxter Avenue
- Cherokee Road from Baxter Avenue to Grinstead Drive
- Grinstead Drive from Cherokee Road to Lexington Road
- East Chestnut Street from Liberty Street to Broadway
